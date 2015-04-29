BEIJING, April 29 Bank of China Ltd (BOC)
, the country's fourth-biggest lender by
assets, posted a 1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on
Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates.
Profit rose to 45.8 billion yuan ($7.39 billion) in the
three months ended March from 45.4 billion yuan a year earlier.
That was below the 50 billion yuan average estimate from eight
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
BOC's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.33 percent at
end-March from 1.18 percent at end-December.
The bank's net interest margin stood at 2.22 percent at
end-March, down from 2.25 percent at end-December.
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)