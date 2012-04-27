April 27 Bank of Communications Co Ltd
(BoCom), China's fifth-biggest lender by
assets, posted a 19 percent rise in first-quarter profit that
was helped by a widened net interest margin and growth in fee
income.
The lender, about one fifth-owned by HSBC Holdings Plc
, said in an exchange filing that net profit
for January-March rose to 15.88 billion yuan ($2.52 billion)
from 13.3 billion yuan a year earlier.
The result was just shy of a 16 billion yuan profit forecast
by analysts at Oriental Securities.
In March, the bank unveiled plans to raise $8.9 billion by
selling shares to existing shareholders, such as the finance
ministry and HSBC, to replenish capital to support further
growth amid tighter capital requirements.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
