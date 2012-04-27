April 27 Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom), China's fifth-biggest lender by assets, posted a 19 percent rise in first-quarter profit that was helped by a widened net interest margin and growth in fee income.

The lender, about one fifth-owned by HSBC Holdings Plc , said in an exchange filing that net profit for January-March rose to 15.88 billion yuan ($2.52 billion) from 13.3 billion yuan a year earlier.

The result was just shy of a 16 billion yuan profit forecast by analysts at Oriental Securities.

In March, the bank unveiled plans to raise $8.9 billion by selling shares to existing shareholders, such as the finance ministry and HSBC, to replenish capital to support further growth amid tighter capital requirements. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh in HONG KONG and Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by Chris Lewis)