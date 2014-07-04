(Repeats to attach to alert)

BEIJING, July 4 Central banks in China and South Korea said on Friday that Bank of Communications , China's fifth biggest lender, had been designated as the yuan clearing bank in South Korea.

Leaders of China and South Korea agreed on Thursday on a series of steps aimed at spurring offshore use of the yuan and investment in Chinese capital markets, Seoul's finance ministry and central bank said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)