UPDATE 4-PPG raises offer for Akzo Nobel to $29 billion
* Proposal is 50 pct premium to Akzo shares before first offer
(Repeats to attach to alert)
BEIJING, July 4 Central banks in China and South Korea said on Friday that Bank of Communications , China's fifth biggest lender, had been designated as the yuan clearing bank in South Korea.
Leaders of China and South Korea agreed on Thursday on a series of steps aimed at spurring offshore use of the yuan and investment in Chinese capital markets, Seoul's finance ministry and central bank said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Proposal is 50 pct premium to Akzo shares before first offer
LAGOS, April 24 Nigeria's central bank offered $150 million in currency forwards at an auction on Monday, it said in a statement, part of its efforts to narrow the spread between official and black market exchange rates and improve foreign exchange liquidity.