* Provides a tool to hedge against debt risks
* China's debt load growing, especially in the corporate
sector
* Doubts raised by some investors CDS market will be
effective
(Adds additional background, investor and trader quotes)
By Nathaniel Taplin and Umesh Desai
SHANGHAI, Sept 23 New rules published in China
on Friday on credit default swaps were met with scepticism about
how effective the hedging tool would be in addressing the
country's growing debt risks.
The market provides insurance against debt defaults and is
the latest indication of China moving to find tools to help
manage what the IMF has described as an "unsustainable" rise in
credit.
The rules were published on the website of the National
Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors
(NAFMII), which supervises the issuance of commercial paper and
some other types of debt in China's interbank bond market.
Reuters reported on Thursday that NAFMII had approved the
launch of a CDS market.
Investors said that credit default swaps (CDS) could help
bond investors better manage risks. But they questioned how
effective or popular they would be when defaults are still rare,
legal frameworks are largely untested and other Asian markets
already struggle for liquidity.
Widespread pricing distortions in China's bond market mean
risk premiums between higher- and lower-rated corporate bonds
are narrow, which in turn makes it difficult to effectively
price CDS, these investors said.
"This is a really big market, there will always be some
people who are interested in protection," said a Singapore-based
portfolio manager who invests in Chinese onshore debt, but who
declined to be identified in the absence of authority to speak
to the media.
"But foreign investors will want to know what the legal
framework is, who the market makers are, etc."
Thomas Drissner, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management in Singapore, said the Asian dollar bond market
lacked the liquidity to hedge credit risk efficiently.
"Hence, I have my reservations what liquidity in a yuan
instrument will look like. Hedging only makes sense if you can
trade in and out whenever you want," Drissner said. "You have to
have a very strong view to make this work from an economic point
of view."
Integration with other CDS markets will be difficult because
of different documentation and laws, cutting off another avenue
of potential liquidity, said Keith Noyes, Asia director at
International Swaps and Derivatives Association, a global
derivatives trade body that sets industry standards for the
biggest CDS markets.
"That makes standardisation and product fungibility
difficult," he said. "Its prospects would be enhanced by
integration and access to offshore liquidity. That is
constrained by differences in documentation and choice of law."
NAFMII had no immediate comment.
DEFAULTS
China has cautiously allowed some bond issuers to default
since 2014, although doubts remain about how far the government
is really willing to go when so many companies are state linked
and when policymakers are highly sensitive to the risk of
financial instability.
But China's debt load has ballooned since the global
financial crisis to sit around 250 percent of GDP. The central
bank and some international authorities including the IMF have
raised concerns about the fast pace of growth in corporate
credit in particular.
The CDS market is one option put forward to help investors
hedge against debt risk. Others include securitising bad debt
and swapping non-performing loans for equity.
The formal launch of CDS has been in the works for a while,
but gained steam earlier this year when stresses in the nation's
corporate bond market led to a sharp sell-off in April and in
turn prompted firms to delay or cancel over $15 billion of new
bond financing that month.
Regulators had begun allowing other forms of credit risk
hedging in recent months.
Earlier this month, China Securities (CSC) sold credit
protection for the senior tranche of Agricultural Bank of
China's recent securitisation of non-performing loans, Reuters
IFR reported.
CSC provided protection in the form of
credit-risk-mitigation warrants (CRMW), one of the two
credit-risk management tools first introduced to domestic
investors in 2010 under a pilot scheme.
It was the first deal of its kind since March 2011 and the
first time the hedging tool had been used in China's
asset-backed market.
(Additional reporting by Winni Zhou, Samuel Shen and Ina Zhou
at IFR in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Neil
Fullick)