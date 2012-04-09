SHANGHAI, April 9 Shandong Helon Co Ltd
, an insolvent chemical fiber manufacturer based in
eastern China, said on Monday that it will repay its commercial
paper on schedule next week, calming fears that Helon would
become the first company in China's domestic bond market to
default on its obligations.
Helon's 400 million yuan ($63.3 million) tranche of
short-term commercial paper, which matures on April
15, will pay off principal with interest on that day, according
to the announcement posted on the website of the China Foreign
Exchange Trade System (CFETS), the platform for trading in
China's interbank bond market.
($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Steven Bian; Editing by Jason
Subler)