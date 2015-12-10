SHANGHAI Dec 10 There is a serious risk of default on corporate bonds issued by China's Ordos Huayan Investment Group, the bonds' custodian Haitong Securities Co said in a statement on the interbank bond clearing organisation's website on Thursday.

Huayan had said on Nov. 6 that it needed to pay 1.05 billion yuan ($163.14 million) worth of principle and 94.56 million yuan in interest to bond investors on Dec. 17.

Haitong said it was informed by Huayan, however, that the company had not secured sufficient funds to make those payments to investors. A Huayan finance department official, Qiao Xing, confirmed that the company had flagged the risk to Haitong.

There has been a series of bond defaults this year in China, where defaults had once been rare, suggesting that authorities have grown more willing to let firms fail as they pursue a market reform agenda. ($1 = 6.4363 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Edmund Klamann)