SHANGHAI, March 29 China's fledgling corporate
debt market will face a watershed moment next month, when an
insolvent manufacturer of chemical fibers may become the first
company in the brief history of the country's bond market to
default on its obligations.
A default by Shandong Helon Co Ltd, which has
400 million yuan ($63.43 million) in commercial paper maturing
on April 15, would send shockwaves through China's bond market,
pushing up yields on lower-rated corporate paper, analysts say.
But in the long run, many market participants believe a
default would aid the development of China's bond market, where
investors today widely assume that the government will always
step in with a bailout.
Default would force investors to start taking credit risk
seriously.
"Hopefully it will be a wake-up call to investors as to how
they are pricing risk, because before they weren't pricing
risk," said Fraser Howie, chief executive of brokerage CLSA in
Singapore and co-author of a book on China's financial system,
"Red Capitalism".
A Chinese bond trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai agreed.
"We don't really have a credit risk culture," he said.
Ultimately, better risk pricing should improve the market's
ability to deliver credit to smaller, riskier, privately-owned
firms who currently struggle to access credit in China's
bank-dominated financial system.
In the short term, however, a default would bring pain to
China's small- and medium-sized enterprises, especially private
companies. Such firms have increasingly turned to the bond
market as bank loans have become scarcer due to a combination of
tighter monetary policy and risk aversion by banks.
"Spreads of the AA- and below sectors may widen out if Helon
defaults, as markets may believe other sectors are subject to
similar default as well," said Zhang Zhiming, head of China
research for HSBC in Hong Kong.
"The entire sector might be shut down temporarily," he said.
FOREIGN IMPACT
Foreign participation in China's domestic bond market is
limited due to China's closed capital account, though Beijing
has been accelerating its approval process to allow more capital
inflows into its stock and bond markets.
At least 33 Hong Kong banks - including subsidiaries of both
foreign and Chinese banks - have obtained quotas that allow them
to reinvest offshore yuan deposits in China's onshore interbank
market, where 97 percent of Chinese bonds are traded.
Banks that have accumulated offshore yuan deposits through
participation in China's cross-border yuan trade settlement
program, launched in 2009, may apply to the People's Bank of
China for a quota. But those quotes likely account for only a
tiny portion of the market.
The impact of Helon default on sentiment towards Chinese
offshore bonds would likely be limited.
Offshore issuance of dollar-denominated bonds by Chinese
companies exploded in 2010-11, but analysts say that current
yields already reflect concerns about corporate governance, and
the limited ability of offshore investors to access onshore
assets in the event of default are already priced in.
"Generally, the dollar space - whether it's in the China
property space or the industrial space - there is an excess
premium over general high-yield names to reflect the issues,"
said Dilip Shahani, Asia Pacific head of global research at HSBC
in Hong Kong.
ONE THING AFTER ANOTHER
Everything seemed fine when Shenzhen-listed Helon, based in
the east coast city of Weifang, issued 400 million yuan in
short-term commercial paper in April 2011.
The bonds, which carried a 5.8 percent coupon, were rated
A-1 by China Lianhe Credit Rating Co., Ltd., a major domestic
agency, while the company itself was rated A+.
Though the rating was low by the standards of China's bond
market, where 80 percent of issues are rated AA or above,
according to HSBC, investors likely took comfort from the
Weifang city government's 16 percent stake in the company.
But a series of damaging disclosures soon revealed the
company's disastrous financial condition.
In September, the stock exchange reprimanded Helon after a
probe by the securities regulator revealed 523 million yuan in
irregular guarantees by Helon to its subsidiaries, more than 50
percent of its net assets, that the company had not disclosed.
Bleaker news followed in December, when Helon announced
adjustments to its financial statements from 2008 to 2011,
showing combined losses of 1.37 billion yuan from 2008 through
the third quarter of 2011, twice as much as previously reported.
Shareholder's equity was revised down to negative 246
million yuan from 516 million yuan. As of March 23, the company
had overdue loans totaling 879 million yuan, equal to 557
percent of net assets.
After a series of downgrades, the company's paper, which
matures on April 15, is rated C, and the company's long-term
rating is CCC. The bonds currently yield 77.8 percent.
Meanwhile, a slew of top executives departed the company,
whose stock had been suspended in August.
DEUS EX BAILOUT?
It is clear that Helon will be unable to repay its bonds
without outside help. The eyes of the market are now on the
Weifang government, which may still step in with a rescue.
HSBC's Zhang says that if a similar situation had arisen
last year, officials would have been more willing to enforce
market discipline by letting the company default.
But with the Chinese economy slowing and a once-in-a-decade
leadership transition scheduled for late this year, officials
prefer a short-term fix to a loss of market confidence that
could weaken the flow of credit to the economy.
"This is a sensitive year, and already local officials are
saying, 'Don't worry, restructuring is underway. Bond-holders
will get paid.' So perhaps the odds are in favor of a
last-minute bailout," said Zhang.
Another possibility is that the company will receive an
indirect bailout, with the local government using its influence
to persuade banks to provide more loans.
In mid-March, the company announced that it had applied to
nine separate banks, including all of the "big four" state-owned
banks, for a combined 900 million yuan in new loans and credit
lines, with its subsidiaries offering guarantees.
All the applications were made to bank branches located in
or around Weifang.
A default by Helon would also serve as an important test of
China's legal system to protect the rights of bond-holders and
facilitate asset recovery.
Several of Helon's creditor banks, including China
Everbright Bank, China Merchants Bank, and Shenzhen Development
Bank, have already sued the company for repayment of outstanding
loans, but no judgments have been issued.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
