* City government likely helped avert default -reports
* Government shows "zero tolerance" for default
* Move will aid risk sentiment in short term
* Long-term doubts remain about risk pricing in young market
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 9 A Chinese maker of synthetic
fibres that was on the verge of becoming the first company to
default in China's bond market said on Monday that it would
repay its obligation, bringing short-term relief to worried
investors but raising doubts about the longer-term development
of the market.
Shandong Helon Co Ltd, an insolvent chemical
fibre manufacturer based in eastern China, said on Monday that
it will repay its commercial paper on schedule next week.
The firm is behind on bank loans and has seen its credit
rating slashed to junk status, prompting worries that it could
fail to repay 400 million yuan ($63.3 million) that it borrowed
in the debt market a year ago.
In the short term, the news that it will be able to repay
the short-term commercial paper will support risk sentiment and
encourage Chinese investors to take chances on lower-rated
paper, including issuances by local government financing
vehicles, traders say.
"This shows the government still has zero tolerance for
default," said a Chinese bond trader at a major European bank.
But in the long term, it raises doubts about the development
of China's fledgling corporate bond market, where many investors
hoped the domestic market's first default would provide an
important test of the country's bankruptcy laws.
The announcement did not specify where the company found the
money to pay off the paper.
In recent weeks, local media reports indicated that the
local government in Weifang city, Shandong province, where the
company is based, was in negotiations with banks, including
Evergrowing Bank Co Ltd, to provide fresh loans to Helon,
possibly with a guarantee by the Weifang government.
If the local government, which owns around a sixth of the
company, moved to help avert the default, many market
participants will see it as avoiding a critical first test of
the country's fledgling bankruptcy system.
A bond default would aid the development of risk pricing
models by providing a precedent for how much asset value
investors could expect to recover in the event of default.
The lack of sophisticated risk pricing discourages the
market from providing credit to small, private enterprises that
do not enjoy implicit government support.
"It's not good stuff," the trader said of the long-term
implications.
Helon's tranche of short-term commercial paper,
which matures on April 15, will pay off principal with interest
on that day, according to the announcement posted on the website
of the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), the platform
for trading in China's interbank bond market.
Evergrowing was the lead underwriter for the commercial
paper issuance last year and has also provided bank loans to the
company.
Helon's brush with default follows irregularities in its
financial disclosures for which it has been reprimanded by the
securities regulator.
Among other problems, in December 2011, Helon announced
adjustments to its financial statements from 2008 to 2011,
showing combined losses of 1.37 billion yuan from 2008 through
the third quarter of 2011, twice as much as previously reported.
Shareholder's equity was cut to negative 246 million yuan
from 516 million yuan. As of March 23, the company had overdue
loans totaling 879 million yuan, equal to 557 percent of net
assets.
Helon's stock, which was suspended on Aug. 22 last year,
resumed trading on March 30, but has fallen by 5 percent, the
maximum daily limit for stocks under "special treatment" by the
Shenzhen exchange, each day since.
The stock was trading at 3.92 yuan per share at
mid-afternoon on Monday.
($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Steven Bian; Editing by Jason Subler
and Matt Driskill)