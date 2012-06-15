By Pete Sweeney
BANGKOK/SHANGHAI, June 15 Some Asian central
banks are divided on the attractiveness of a new initiative by
China to offer them exclusive access to a portion of an upcoming
"dim sum" bond issue, as Beijing moves to ensure the offshore
yuan market complements the renminbi's evolution into a global
reserve currency.
The Thai central bank said Friday it is interested in
partipating in the upcoming offshore yuan bond issue, known as
"dim sum" bonds, announced by China's finance ministry on
Thursday.
"We have been approached and we are interested in the bonds
because we have already invested in yuan assets. If there is an
extra channel, it should be interesting," Bank of Thailand
Assistant Governor Pongpen Ruengvirayudh told reporters on
Friday. He said the yuan makes up only 0.5 percent of Thai
foreign currency reserves.
The Chinese finance ministry will issue 23 billion yuan
($3.61 billion) in offshore yuan bonds, known as "dim sum"
bonds, in Hong Kong later this month. For the first time the
ministry said it would reserve a portion for exclusive sale to
foreign central banks.
Opinions differ as to the attractiveness the set-aside will
have for foreign central bankers.
Industry observers said the amount reserved, at 2 billion
yuan ($314 million), is relatively small.
The announcement does not qualify as liberalising market
access. Central banks have been free to partipate in previous
dim sum auctions.
Nor are dim sum bonds particularly attractive to central
banks with standing swap lines with China, said Frances Cheung,
senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. Since onshore bond
yields are higher than yields for dim sum bonds, such banks are
less likely to buy into the set aside tranche, she said.
"Of course there are still central banks who still do not
have a swap line with the PBOC," Cheung added.
"They may still be willing to invest, so it is a step
forward for China to tap into more international investors. It
is also a step toward the very long term goal to try to tap
foreign markets for funds, especially when the population is
aging very rapidly in China."
Not all central banks are interested in buying onshore yuan,
even if the yield is higher.
India, for example, has a substantial trade relationship
with China, but two officials with direct knowledge of India's
external investment strategy told Reuters India does not want to
invest in yuan assets.
"There are a lot of restrictions if anyone has to enter
(invest in) the China mainland ... the investor has to provide a
lot of details like intent, investment strategy, quantum,
tenure, when the investor is likely to sell. Yuan holdings are
illiquid as there could be restrictions imposed if investor
wants to sell or convert into dollars because it is a pegged
currency," said one of the officials.
But even though dim sum bonds are free of such restrictions,
India is not biting, the official said, because the Hong Kong
dim sum market isn't liquid enough, the issues aren't big enough
and the yields aren't high enough.
Another factor may be the slowing of the yuan's appreciation
against the dollar, once a powerful incentive to hold
yuan-denominated assets of any kind. Where the spot yuan
once was considered a one-way upward bet, in 2012 the
currency has steadily weakened against the dollar. Economists
are now predicting mild appreciation by the end of 2012, and
some Chinese currency traders told Reuters that depreciation is
a possibility.
HELPING SOVEREIGN WEALTH
Two fixed-income strategists said the initiative is more
about making it easier for central banks who are interested in
dim sum bonds to buy them.
Ju Wang, fixed-income analyst at Barclay's in Singapore,
said such institutions - in which she included sovereign wealth
funds (SWFs) - have found themselves crowded out by private
institutional investors in past auctions.
"Sovereign wealth funds have shown a lot of interest in
buying CNH (offshore yuan) bonds, but recently we have heard of
these buyers going through the same process as the commercial
buyers, and sometimes they could not get the bonds they want,"
she said.
"They are not as savvy in terms of bidding the bonds because
they are not like private investors. It creates some
disappointment and goes against the Chinese government's purpose
of making the renminbi a reserve currency."
Bryan Collins, fixed-income portfolio manager for Fidelity
International, concurred that the policy is likely designed to
give government investors more time.
"For normal institutional participation, we tend to know a
few days in advance, but the tender process usually happens
within a couple of hours. So I suspect it's just making it a
little more accessible perhaps."
Collins said the new set-aside policy is positive for
institutional investors as well, as it benefits the development
of the overall dim sum market.
"It would be better to have more large government
institutional investors participating in some way or another to
broaden and deepen the market."
($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring and Suvashree Dey
Choudhury)