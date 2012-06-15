By Pete Sweeney BANGKOK/SHANGHAI, June 15 Some Asian central banks are divided on the attractiveness of a new initiative by China to offer them exclusive access to a portion of an upcoming "dim sum" bond issue, as Beijing moves to ensure the offshore yuan market complements the renminbi's evolution into a global reserve currency. The Thai central bank said Friday it is interested in partipating in the upcoming offshore yuan bond issue, known as "dim sum" bonds, announced by China's finance ministry on Thursday. "We have been approached and we are interested in the bonds because we have already invested in yuan assets. If there is an extra channel, it should be interesting," Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Pongpen Ruengvirayudh told reporters on Friday. He said the yuan makes up only 0.5 percent of Thai foreign currency reserves. The Chinese finance ministry will issue 23 billion yuan ($3.61 billion) in offshore yuan bonds, known as "dim sum" bonds, in Hong Kong later this month. For the first time the ministry said it would reserve a portion for exclusive sale to foreign central banks. Opinions differ as to the attractiveness the set-aside will have for foreign central bankers. Industry observers said the amount reserved, at 2 billion yuan ($314 million), is relatively small. The announcement does not qualify as liberalising market access. Central banks have been free to partipate in previous dim sum auctions. Nor are dim sum bonds particularly attractive to central banks with standing swap lines with China, said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. Since onshore bond yields are higher than yields for dim sum bonds, such banks are less likely to buy into the set aside tranche, she said. "Of course there are still central banks who still do not have a swap line with the PBOC," Cheung added. "They may still be willing to invest, so it is a step forward for China to tap into more international investors. It is also a step toward the very long term goal to try to tap foreign markets for funds, especially when the population is aging very rapidly in China." Not all central banks are interested in buying onshore yuan, even if the yield is higher. India, for example, has a substantial trade relationship with China, but two officials with direct knowledge of India's external investment strategy told Reuters India does not want to invest in yuan assets. "There are a lot of restrictions if anyone has to enter (invest in) the China mainland ... the investor has to provide a lot of details like intent, investment strategy, quantum, tenure, when the investor is likely to sell. Yuan holdings are illiquid as there could be restrictions imposed if investor wants to sell or convert into dollars because it is a pegged currency," said one of the officials. But even though dim sum bonds are free of such restrictions, India is not biting, the official said, because the Hong Kong dim sum market isn't liquid enough, the issues aren't big enough and the yields aren't high enough. Another factor may be the slowing of the yuan's appreciation against the dollar, once a powerful incentive to hold yuan-denominated assets of any kind. Where the spot yuan once was considered a one-way upward bet, in 2012 the currency has steadily weakened against the dollar. Economists are now predicting mild appreciation by the end of 2012, and some Chinese currency traders told Reuters that depreciation is a possibility. HELPING SOVEREIGN WEALTH Two fixed-income strategists said the initiative is more about making it easier for central banks who are interested in dim sum bonds to buy them. Ju Wang, fixed-income analyst at Barclay's in Singapore, said such institutions - in which she included sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) - have found themselves crowded out by private institutional investors in past auctions. "Sovereign wealth funds have shown a lot of interest in buying CNH (offshore yuan) bonds, but recently we have heard of these buyers going through the same process as the commercial buyers, and sometimes they could not get the bonds they want," she said. "They are not as savvy in terms of bidding the bonds because they are not like private investors. It creates some disappointment and goes against the Chinese government's purpose of making the renminbi a reserve currency." Bryan Collins, fixed-income portfolio manager for Fidelity International, concurred that the policy is likely designed to give government investors more time. "For normal institutional participation, we tend to know a few days in advance, but the tender process usually happens within a couple of hours. So I suspect it's just making it a little more accessible perhaps." Collins said the new set-aside policy is positive for institutional investors as well, as it benefits the development of the overall dim sum market. "It would be better to have more large government institutional investors participating in some way or another to broaden and deepen the market." ($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring and Suvashree Dey Choudhury)