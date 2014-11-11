(Adds analyst comment, expected launch for next ETF)
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. investors can now gain
direct access to China's onshore bond market through a new
exchange-traded fund that invests in a broad swath of the
country's swelling fixed-income market, which has largely been
closed off to foreigners.
Van Eck Global said on Tuesday that it is launching its
Market Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF on the NYSE Arca
exchange. The fund invests in a broad basket of Chinese bonds,
which are denominated in the local currency and issued in
mainland China. It will track the ChinaBond China High Quality
Bond Index, which includes debt issued by policy banks,
sovereigns, and corporate issuers.
It is the first of a handful of U.S.-listed ETFs that U.S.
fund managers are readying to launch that will directly access
China's nearly $5 trillion onshore bond market. Among other
issuers with planned ETFs are Deutsche Bank AG,
Global X Funds, and KraneShares, according to company filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Global X Fund, which will track an S&P index, is
expected to launch next week, a spokesman for the company said.
The introduction of these early funds could likely pave the
way for more ETFs to enter the space, said Dennis Hudachek, a
senior analyst with research and analytics firm ETF.com
"I think it will be the start of a whole wave of RQFII
fixed-income funds that are going to launch over the next few
years," Hudachek said, referring to the way the new bond ETFs
will need to have access to a Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) in order to gain access to
China's onshore market.
To access the onshore market, Van Eck has partnered with
ChinaAMC, an asset manager with RQFII quota that will serve as
the sub-adviser to the fund, and has access to the Chinese
government-run quota of its local bonds.
While the onshore Chinese bond market carries the currency,
default and regulatory risks that might be expected in a
fledgling market, their relatively high yields and low
correlation to U.S. Treasuries and other global fixed-income and
equities markets will make them appealing to investors, analysts
say.
