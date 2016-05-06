SHANGHAI May 6 Evergreen Holding Group, an
unlisted company that specialises in building boats, issued a
warning on Friday that it may have trouble making coupon and
interest payments on a bond maturing on May 15.
The company said in a statement on the website of the China
interbank market operator that it was unsure if it would be able
to make payment in regard to a 0.4 billion yuan ($61.6 million)
short-term commercial debt due on May 15.
The announcement follows a series of bond default warnings
and cancelled issuances in China as pressure on the bond market
rises.
($1 = 6.4975 yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)