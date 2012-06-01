(Fixes year in second paragraph from 2012)

By Gabriel Wildau and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, June 1 Applications by Chinese fund companies to launch new fixed-income mutual funds have more than doubled this year compared with 2011 as the fund management industry moves to compete with wealth management products (WMPs) sold by commercial banks.

Fund companies have submitted 45 applications to raise new, dedicated fixed-income funds this year, compared with 19 such applications in the final eight months of 2011, according to figures from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

"On a macro basis, there has been de-risking in China, too - investors are avoiding risk assets, such as stocks. The property market is still in a correction," Chi Lo, chief executive of HFT Investment Management in Hong Kong, told Reuters. "It's not surprising that there are more applications for bond issuance."

The CSRC has approved 17 fixed-income funds this year, while 28 applications are pending. Only one such application was approved in the last eight months of 2011.

The flood of applications comes in the wake of two wildly successful fund launches earlier this month, both for ultra-short-term, low-risk products that compete directly with WMPs.

A 30-day bond fund launched by China Universal Asset Management raised 24.4 billion yuan in just seven days at the beginning of May, according to the company's website. Another 30-day fund by Huaan Funds raised 18.2 billion yuan in six days.

Such short-term funds aim to fill the gap created when China's banking regulator late last year banned commercial banks from issuing WMPs with ultra-short maturities.

"Funds have an advantage in very short-term products, because banks can't do WMPs below 30 days," said Ethan Mou, China rates strategist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.

China's fund industry has struggled in recent years as poor stock market performance has sapped investor appetites for equity investment.

Assets under management have stagnated at about 2.3 trillion yuan ($361.12 billion) in the past three years, even as the number of mutual funds more than doubled to around 890 during the period.

At the same time, WMPs sold by banks - which promise returns far above bank deposit rates - have sucked up household savings that might otherwise have flowed to fund companies. ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)