HONG KONG, June 22 China's Ministry of Finance
said on Friday that it will tender a total of 15.5 billion yuan
($2.4 billion) of bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors
on June 28, with maturities of three to 15 years.
The bonds will be available for tender on a coupon-bid basis
by any qualified Central Moneymarket Unit (CMU) members and the
CMU BID, it said in a statement.
The ministry had said that it would issue 23 billion yuan
offshore bonds, the so-called "dim sum" bonds, in Hong Kong in
June, including the institutional portion of 15.5 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan)
