SHANGHAI May 9 China's securities regulator is considering allowing foreign companies to directly issue bonds that will trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, two sources, including one with direct knowledge of the situation, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange have been studying the plan since late last year, the source said, adding there's no timetable for a final decision on the proposal.

A second source at a brokerage said she had been briefed by CSRC on the project this week.

China already allows qualified foreign financial institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the International Finance Corporation to sell debt in its interbank market.

Chinese subsidiaries of foreign companies are also permitted to sell bonds on the interbank market, but cannot sell them on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The move comes as plans to allow foreign companies to list shares in Shanghai remain on hold.

Allowing foreign companies to sell bonds in Shanghai could put the city in competition with other financial centres such as Hong Kong and London for yuan bond issuers.

Global firms such as McDonald's Corp have used Hong Kong to issue yuan-denominated "dim sum" bonds, and HSBC last month unveiled plans to sell yuan bonds in London.

China has been encouraging the use of its currency globally to promote yuan's status and cut reliance on the dollar, and is also stepping up its efforts to deregulate its capital markets.