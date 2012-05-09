SHANGHAI May 9 China's securities regulator is
considering allowing foreign companies to directly issue bonds
that will trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, two sources,
including one with direct knowledge of the situation, told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the
Shanghai Stock Exchange have been studying the plan since late
last year, the source said, adding there's no timetable for a
final decision on the proposal.
A second source at a brokerage said she had been briefed by
CSRC on the project this week.
China already allows qualified foreign financial
institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the
International Finance Corporation to sell debt in its interbank
market.
Chinese subsidiaries of foreign companies are also permitted
to sell bonds on the interbank market, but cannot sell them on
the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The move comes as plans to allow foreign companies to list
shares in Shanghai remain on hold.
Allowing foreign companies to sell bonds in Shanghai could
put the city in competition with other financial centres such as
Hong Kong and London for yuan bond issuers.
Global firms such as McDonald's Corp have used Hong
Kong to issue yuan-denominated "dim sum" bonds, and HSBC
last month unveiled plans to sell yuan bonds
in London.
China has been encouraging the use of its currency globally
to promote yuan's status and cut reliance on the dollar, and is
also stepping up its efforts to deregulate its capital markets.