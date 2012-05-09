* CSRC, Shanghai exchange have been studying plan since last
year -source
* Programme could compete with offshore yuan markets long
term -analysts
* No timetable for a decision as yet - source
(Adds named sources, comments, final section on history of
international board)
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 9 China may allow foreign
companies to directly issue bonds that will trade on the
Shanghai bourse, two sources said, a move that would give the
firms a new fund-raising channel and help position Shanghai as
an international financial centre.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the
Shanghai Stock Exchange have been studying a plan on that since
late last year, one source with direct knowledge of the
situation told Reuters on Wednesday. There was no timetable for
a final decision on the proposal, the source said.
A second source at a brokerage said she had been briefed by
CSRC on the project this week.
The plan, if implemented, would give foreign firms an
alternative channel for fundraising on the mainland to the
stalled Shanghai International Board, which was originally
planned for 2010 but has suffered repeated delays.
China already allows qualified foreign financial
institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the
International Finance Corporation to sell debt in its interbank
market.
Chinese subsidiaries of foreign companies are also permitted
to sell so-called "panda bonds" on the interbank market, but
cannot sell them on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Allowing foreign companies, both financial and
non-financial, to sell bonds in Shanghai could position the city
to compete with other financial centres such as Hong Kong and
London for yuan bond issuers.
"If the move can really boost the onshore panda bonds
market, then I think it definitely offers the foreign issuers
another fund-raising option, it might even be a better one,"
said Lei Shi, vice director of fixed-income at Ping An
Securities.
'DIM SUM' BONDS
Global firms such as McDonald's Corp have used Hong
Kong to issue bonds denominated in offshore yuan (CNH),
also called "dim sum" bonds. HSBC last month
unveiled plans to sell yuan bonds in London.
"The onshore market obviously has a much bigger capacity, so
in this sense it will have some impact on the Hong Kong dim sum
market," said Shi.
Wee-Khoon Chong, fixed income strategist at Societe
Generale, said allowing foreign companies to issue and trade
bonds on mainland markets is part of China's strategy to
diversify its bond market, in particular efforts to develop a
high-yield "junk bond" market.
"These foreign would probably be required to have
good ratings," he said.
He argued that allowing the entry of low-yielding high
quality foreign bonds makes it easier for regulators to open the
door for higher yielding domestic issues. "Regulators want to
complete the ratings spectrum."
However, he added that most foreign issuers are likely to
continue to prefer raising funds in Hong Kong in the near term
because bond yields are relatively lower there compared to on
the mainland.
"Foreign cannot get access to CNY bonds, so they
rush into CNH bonds," he said, which has pushed down yields in
Hong Kong.
"It is still relatively advantageous for corporates to issue
bonds offshore and repatriate the proceeds, simply because the
yield is lower."
INTERNATIONAL BOARD STALLED
However, other plans to open the Shanghai Stock Exchange to
foreign companies have stalled repeatedly.
Shanghai wants to become an international financial centre
by 2020. But while allowing more foreign participation in the
market is key to that strategy, implementation of an
"international board" has been repeatedly delayed for years.
The board was originally planned for 2010, and companies
including Coca-Cola Co, HSBC, Standard Chartered
and Unilever have expressed interest in listing on it.
In June 2011, a report in the official People's Daily
suggested implementation of the Shanghai International Board was
imminent, and the Shanghai exchange followed up with a statement
suggesting the board would launch in the near future.
But in January this year Shanghai mayor Han Zheng told a
news conference that the board would be postponed again.
"In my opinion, at the moment, this is not a good time. So
there is no clear timetable for the international board at the
moment."
($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)
