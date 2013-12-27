* IFC agrees with China c.bank to invest 12 bln yuan
* Bond purchases will aid IFC's yuan lending operation
* IFC previously issued onshore, offshore yuan bonds
* Foreign access to China's bond market still limited
SHANGHAI, Dec 27 The International Finance
Corporation, the private-sector investment arm of the World
Bank, has signed an agreement with China's central bank to
invest 12 billion yuan ($1.98 billion) in the country's
interbank bond market.
The IFC said the agreement, inked on Thursday, will increase
its ability to offer yuan-denominated loans to private firms in
China.
"This agreement will significantly expand our ability to
offer local-currency financing to support private sector
development in China," Cai Jinyong, IFC's CEO, said in a press
release announcing the agreement.
IFC was among the earliest foreign institutions to
participate in China's capital markets. In 2005 the corporation
became the first foreign issuer of yuan-denominated interbank
bonds, known as Panda bonds. In February this year the IFC also
issued offshore yuan bonds in Hong Kong, known as Dim Sum bonds.
The IFC used the proceeds of these debt sales to make loans
to firms involved in health, finance, and other "key services,"
the corporation said.
Bonds outstanding in China's interbank bond market, where 94
percent of all domestic bonds trade, reached 27.4 trillion yuan
at the end of October, central bank data shows. Government
and state-backed bonds issued by non-commercial banks comprise
about two thirds of the total.
Foreign access to the interbank bond market has grown in
recent years but remains extremely limited, accounting for only
about two percent of bonds outstanding at end-November,
according to Reuters estimates based on clearinghouse data.
The securities regulator and the central bank announced last
year that foreign investors approved under China's Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) program could apply for
access to the interbank bond market, but market participants say
that few if any QFIIs have actually gained such approval.
A related program for investment of offshore yuan, or
renminbi, in China's onshore capital markets, known as RQFII,
allows foreign investors to buy bond-based mutual funds sold by
approved fund management companies.
Foreign commercial banks approved to handle yuan-denominated
trade settlement, as well as foreign central banks that have
currency swap agreements with the People's Bank of China, can
also apply for access to the interbank bond market.
($1 = 6.0746 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)