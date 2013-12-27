* IFC agrees with China c.bank to invest 12 bln yuan

* Bond purchases will aid IFC's yuan lending operation

* IFC previously issued onshore, offshore yuan bonds

* Foreign access to China's bond market still limited

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 The International Finance Corporation, the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank, has signed an agreement with China's central bank to invest 12 billion yuan ($1.98 billion) in the country's interbank bond market.

The IFC said the agreement, inked on Thursday, will increase its ability to offer yuan-denominated loans to private firms in China.

"This agreement will significantly expand our ability to offer local-currency financing to support private sector development in China," Cai Jinyong, IFC's CEO, said in a press release announcing the agreement.

IFC was among the earliest foreign institutions to participate in China's capital markets. In 2005 the corporation became the first foreign issuer of yuan-denominated interbank bonds, known as Panda bonds. In February this year the IFC also issued offshore yuan bonds in Hong Kong, known as Dim Sum bonds.

The IFC used the proceeds of these debt sales to make loans to firms involved in health, finance, and other "key services," the corporation said.

Bonds outstanding in China's interbank bond market, where 94 percent of all domestic bonds trade, reached 27.4 trillion yuan at the end of October, central bank data shows. Government and state-backed bonds issued by non-commercial banks comprise about two thirds of the total.

Foreign access to the interbank bond market has grown in recent years but remains extremely limited, accounting for only about two percent of bonds outstanding at end-November, according to Reuters estimates based on clearinghouse data.

The securities regulator and the central bank announced last year that foreign investors approved under China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) program could apply for access to the interbank bond market, but market participants say that few if any QFIIs have actually gained such approval.

A related program for investment of offshore yuan, or renminbi, in China's onshore capital markets, known as RQFII, allows foreign investors to buy bond-based mutual funds sold by approved fund management companies.

Foreign commercial banks approved to handle yuan-denominated trade settlement, as well as foreign central banks that have currency swap agreements with the People's Bank of China, can also apply for access to the interbank bond market.

($1 = 6.0746 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)