BEIJING May 13 China Yurun Food Group
subsidiary Nanjing Yurun Food is unable to make interest and
principal payments due on Friday on a 1 billion yuan ($153.39
million) 3-year bond, the company said in a statement on the
China Foreign Exchange Trade System's (CFETS) website.
The company said it would transfer the funds on May 16 to
China Central Depository & Clearing Co Ltd (CCDC), a state-owned
financial institution.
Numerous issuers of high-yield notes are due to make debt
payments in May in the $8 trillion Chinese bond market, which is
pricing in increasing risks after an unprecedented number of
defaults so far this year.
($1 = 6.5195 Chinese yuan renminbi)
