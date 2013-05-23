SHANGHAI, May 23 China Railway Corporation, the new commercial entity created out of the restructured Ministry of Railways, auctioned its first issue of debt on Thursday, selling 20 billion yuan ($3.26 billion) of five-year medium-term notes at a yield of 4.50 percent, traders said. This is the first time China Railway Corp has issued debt since its ministry parent was dissolved in March, following a series of corruption scandals that culminated in the sacking of former Railways Minister Liu Zhijun in February 2012. The ministry was also perceived to have clumsily attempted to cover up a railway accident in 2011 that killed 40 people, widely blamed on ministry incompetence. The heavily indebted ministry said it lost nearly 7 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2013, which it attributed to lacklustre freight and passenger volumes. Parts of the ministry's original portfolio, including policy and regulation, have been spun off to the Ministry of Transport and to other state-owned enterprises, leaving China Railway Corp to concentrate on making trains run on time. But the entity's debt - both outstanding and newly issued - is still considered guaranteed by Beijing, keeping yields relatively low. China Railways Corp has inherited 2.84 trillion yuan worth of debt from its predecessor, much of it denominated in construction bonds. Several domestic ratings agencies confirmed the ministry's AAA debt rating following the restructuring. ($1 = 6.1311 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Chen Yixin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)