BEIJING Oct 30 China is readying new
regulations governing credit ratings of bonds traded in the
inter-bank market in a bid to boost activity in the fledgling
sector, two sources close to the regulator told Reuters.
The new rules, to be published within weeks, cover ratings
from firms that charge bond issuers for coverage, as well as
those paid for by investors and ratings generated from publicly
available information, the sources told Reuters, requesting
anonymity as they are not authorised to talk to the media.
The National Association of Financial Market Institutional
Investors (NAFMII), appointed by the central bank to help
supervise the inter-bank bond market, is finalising the new
rules. The existing supervision system was launched in 2006 by
the central bank and covers only issuer-paid ratings.
"Compared with the broad-brush style of the existing rules,
the new guidelines provide a clear specification for three kinds
of rating models in the industry for the first time," said one
source at a domestic rating agency who said he was aware of the
planned rule change.
Critics of the issuer-paid rating model say it prevents
objective risk assessment and say its lies at the heart of the
2008-09 global financial crisis, triggered when complex U.S.
structured securities turned out to be excessively risky,
despite their top-notch credit ratings.
To break with the mainstream western pricing model, China
set up its first credit rating firm in 2010 that charges
investors rather than borrowers for evaluating a new bond.
China's bond market is divided into three parts: debt
instruments in the interbank market overseen by the central
bank, enterprise bonds approved by China's economic planning
agency, and a small listed corporate bond market overseen by the
China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The regulatory sources said the new rules are expected to
apply only to products trading in the inter-bank bond market.
But analysts said increasing convergence of the three bond
markets could see effects felt by the other two.
The outstanding value of corporate debt instruments on the
inter-bank bond market - including short-term financing bills
and medium-term notes - totalled 3.7 trillion yuan ($589.45
billion) as of August, making up 60 percent of all corporate
bonds in China.
China has three major ratings agencies - Dagong Global
Credit Rating Co, China Chengxin international and China Lianhe
Credit Rating Co - that have a combined market share of more
than 95 percent, according to local media reports.
Dagong is the only wholly Chinese-owned firm of the trio.
The other two are tie-ups with international partners, with
Moody's and Fitch Ratings holding 49 percent stakes in each
respectively.
Dagong said last week it would form a partnership with U.S.
agency Egan-Jones and Russia's RusRatings to build a new
international ratings agency to challenge the existing "big
three" of Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch.
Foreign ratings firms are not allowed to directly rate
Chinese domestic currency bonds.
($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan)
