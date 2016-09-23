BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Sept 23 China's central bank said the National Bank Of Canada has been approved to issue up to 5 billion yuan ($749.7 million) of RMB-denominated bonds in the country's interbank bond market.
The People's Bank of China gave the information in a statement posted on its website on Friday. ($1 = 6.6697 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: