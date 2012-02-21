SHANGHAI Feb 21 China Development Bank on Tuesday auctioned 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion) of 10-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market at a yield of 4.1017 percent, traders said, high than market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 4.03 percent and ranged from 4.00 to 4.08 percent.

The result was slightly above Monday's indicative secondary market yield of 4.0750 percent bid for 10-year financial bonds issued by policy banks. ($1 = 6.3017 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Jacqueline Wong)