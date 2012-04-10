SHANGHAI, April 10 China Development Bank auctioned 20 billion yuan of five-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Tuesday at a yield of 4.11 percent, traders said, at the high end of market expectations.

Market forecasts had centred around 4.06 percent and ranged from 4.00 to 4.12 percent.

The result was above Tuesday's indicative secondary market yield of 3.9181 percent bid for five-year financial bonds issued by policy banks. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Steven Bian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)