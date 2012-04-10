Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
SHANGHAI, April 10 China Development Bank auctioned 20 billion yuan of five-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Tuesday at a yield of 4.11 percent, traders said, at the high end of market expectations.
Market forecasts had centred around 4.06 percent and ranged from 4.00 to 4.12 percent.
The result was above Tuesday's indicative secondary market yield of 3.9181 percent bid for five-year financial bonds issued by policy banks. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Steven Bian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.