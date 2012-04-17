SHANGHAI, April 17 China Development Bank
auctioned there different tenors of fixed-rate bonds
in the interbank market totaling 18 billion yuan ($2.85 billion)
on Tuesday.
The bank issued 6 billion yuan each of one-, three- and
five-year bonds.
The yield for the one-year tenor was 3.45 percent, traders
said. Market forecasts for the one-year issuance had centred
around 3.48 percent.
The yield for the three-year tenor was 3.93 percent, traders
said. Market forecasts for the three-year issuance had centred
around 3.88 percent.
The yield for the five-year tenor was 4.11 percent, traders
said. Market forecasts for the fixed-year issuance had centred
around 4.13 percent.
Another 12 billion of seven- and 10-year bonds will be
auctioned at 0300 GMT.
($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Yixin Chen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)