SHANGHAI, April 17 China Development Bank auctioned there different tenors of fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market totaling 18 billion yuan ($2.85 billion) on Tuesday.

The bank issued 6 billion yuan each of one-, three- and five-year bonds.

The yield for the one-year tenor was 3.45 percent, traders said. Market forecasts for the one-year issuance had centred around 3.48 percent.

The yield for the three-year tenor was 3.93 percent, traders said. Market forecasts for the three-year issuance had centred around 3.88 percent.

The yield for the five-year tenor was 4.11 percent, traders said. Market forecasts for the fixed-year issuance had centred around 4.13 percent.

Another 12 billion of seven- and 10-year bonds will be auctioned at 0300 GMT. ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)