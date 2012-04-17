SHANGHAI, April 17 China Development Bank auctioned a further two tenors of fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market totaling 12 billion yuan ($1.90 billion) on Tuesday.

The bank issued 6 billion yuan each of seven- and 10-year bonds.

The yield for the seven-year tenor was 4.32 percent, traders said. Market forecasts for the seven-year issuance had centred around 4.30 percent.

The yield for the 10-year tenor was 4.44 percent, traders said. Market forecasts for the three-year issuance had centred around 4.40 percent.

Another 18 billion of one-, three- and five-year bonds had been auctioned earlier at 0230 GMT. ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)