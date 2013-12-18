SHANGHAI Dec 18 China Development Bank
(CDB) will issue bonds on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
for the first time on Dec. 27, four sources with direct
knowledge told Reuters, marking the first time a policy bank has
issued bonds on the open bond market.
By doing so, the bank will contribute to building the
country's fixed income market and help integrate the interbank
market -- which is closed to direct participation by ordinary
investors -- with the retail bond market hosted by the Shanghai
stock exchange.
One of the sources said the CDB will issue approximately 10
billion yuan ($1.65 billion) of bonds in two-year and five-year
tenors.
They said the relevant authorities have already approved the
issue, and they expect the formal notice to be published on Dec.
25, with trading to begin in January.
The CDB is already a major issuer on the interbank market,
having already issued some 1.04 trillion yuan worth of financial
bonds this year, more than the other two major policy banks
combined.
China also said in November that it would let listed banks
issue bonds on domestic stock exchanges; previously commercial
banks were also restricted to issuing only in the interbank
market.
($1 = 6.0710 Chinese yuan)
