BEIJING, June 12 China Development Bank Corp
(CDB), one of the country's largest bond issuers, said
Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of China's credit
ratings has had "limited impact" on fundraising by Chinese
companies overseas.
"Funds are relatively abundant in the international market
and the supply of high-quality bonds falls short of demand," the
state-owned bank said in a statement to Reuters.
"Yields on bonds by Chinese issuers are more attractive than
those of other emerging market issuers."
Moody's last month downgraded China's credit ratings for the
first time in nearly 30 years, to A1 from Aa3, reflecting its
growing concern that China's financial strength is fading amid a
ballooning debt pile
CDB, the biggest policy bank in the country, said that
China's government has "effectively lowered debt risks" by
implementing local government debt swaps, a de-leveraging
campaign, and disposing non-performing loans in the banking
sector.
The one-notch downgrade in long-term local and foreign
currency issuer ratings "lacked sufficient estimates about
China's supply-side reforms and the impact of stabilising
economic growth", CDB said in the statement.
Financial regulators in Hong Kong, Singapore and Europe so
far haven't made "substantial adjustment" to regulatory
requirements, such as high-quality liquidity assets (HQLA),
following the Moody's ratings cut, CDB said.
