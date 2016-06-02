(Adds analyst comment, further context)
By Nathaniel Taplin and Lu Jianxin
SHANGHAI, June 2 A Chinese financial committee
has proposed new rules for hedging defaults, sources said
Thursday, as Beijing aims to buttress financial markets and
banks against a surge of bond defaults.
China will move closer to launching credit-default swaps
(CDS) for the first time under the recommendations, which were
made by the financial derivative committee under the
state-controlled National Association of Financial Market
Institutional Investors (NAFMII), the sources said.
The committee met recently to amend rules governing the
rarely used credit risk mitigation (CRM) market, the only bond
default hedging tool in China at present, the sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
"The government has now made it very clear that everyone
won't be bailed out," said Saifeng Mao, Associate Director at
Fitch Ratings in Hong Kong.
"This is helping prepare the market for more defaults, and
allowing market forces to play a stronger role in pricing. A few
months ago corporate spreads were very compressed, meaning the
market didn't really know how to price a lot of bonds, and
that's looking better now."
The proposed new rules include guidelines for trading CDS
and credit-linked notes (CLN), signalling intentions to offer
the products in China for the first time, the sources said.
They will need approval from the executive conference of
NAFMII, which is entrusted by China's central bank to supervise
issuance of corporate notes. NAFMII had no immediate comment.
For years, China's now $7.5 trillion bond market has worked
on the assumption that the government would not allow a default.
Issuers were effectively guaranteed by the state.
But while China has cautiously allowed some defaults since
2014, doubts remain as to how far it will go given that many
issuers are state-linked and the risk of a bond market crash -
which analysts say would have a much bigger impact than China's
stock market slump last year.
In April, Chinese bonds sold off sharply following a series
of defaults by state-backed firms such as steelmaker Dongbei
Special Steel Group Co Ltd and tough statements by the central
bank on curbing support for loss-making "zombie" enterprises.
A Reuters analysis of central bank data shows that firms in
regions heavily exposed to legacy industries such as coal and
steel showed sharply rising dependence on expensive "shadow
finance" in the first quarter as traditional lenders withdrew.
Chinese firms cancelled or delayed over $15 billion of bond
issuance in April.
MORE PROTECTION
A CDS, typically used in developed markets, is a financial
swap agreement under which the seller of the CDS will compensate
the buyer in the event of a default or other credit event.
The proposed new rules will permit investors in the product
to include in their agreements compensation for different
degrees of credit risk, such as restructuring, the sources said.
A CLN is a security with an embedded credit default swap
allowing the issuer to transfer a specific credit risk to credit
investors, while the issuer is not obligated to repay the debt
if a specified event occurs.
The new rules will allow CDS and CLN to co-exist with
China's existing CRM market, which has been rarely used since it
was set up in 2010 given a lack of defaults.
NAFMII has been considering setting up a CDS and CLN market
since December.
($1=6.58 Yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Writing
by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)