SHANGHAI May 5 Numerous issuers of high-yield
notes are due to make debt payments in May in the US$8trn
Chinese bond market, which is pricing in increasing risks after
an unprecedented number of defaults so far this year.
China Yurun Food Group subsidiary Nanjing Yurun Food and
fertiliser maker Inner Mongolia Nailun Group are among companies
that recently announced debt-payment problems.
Thomson Reuters data shows there are 28 bonds yielding more
than 10% that have coupon payments due in May, representing
around Rmb17bn (US$2.62bn) of capital. In June, coupon payments
on another Rmb8bn of similarly yielding bonds are due.
"Company operations have become increasingly difficult,
leaving bond issuers faced with increasing pressure to pay off
their debt," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank
in Shanghai. He has declined to be identified because he is not
authorised to speak to the media.
More than 20 bond defaults, an unprecedented number, have
been confirmed so far this year as many companies feel the pinch
of China's economic slowdown.
Chinese companies, with ever more cash tied up in
inventories and unpaid bills, face their tightest liquidity
crunch in a decade, according to a Reuters analysis.
"With more credit events happening, it is possible that
onshore agencies will issue more downgrades and that could
further reprice the credit bond market," said Yang Chen, China
rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Some analysts in China, however, suggest issuers of about
500 bonds, worth around Rmb700bn (US$108bn), are at high risk of
failing to meet due payment dates.
In reflection of such concerns, the spread between AAA and
AA rated one-year corporate bonds widened to as much as 47bp
earlier this month, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Bond stress has encouraged some investors to move into the
commodities futures markets, where prices have surged this year.
Rising yields
Yields of benchmark one-year corporate notes have jumped an
average 35bp since late March. Benchmark five-year corporate
notes have surged nearly 60bp since early April.
Over 100 Chinese companies either delayed or cancelled at
least US$15bn in onshore bond and other fixed-income issuance in
April.
Frances Cheung, head of rates strategy at Societe Generale
in Hong Kong, says the increase in stress is spilling over into
the domestic interest rate swaps market.
"Basically, the credit bond market is not entirely liquid
and so people may be turning to swaps to hedge against default
risk or simply the risk of higher yields," Cheung said.
At the same time, however, many state-backed issuers have
flooded the market with bonds to roll over debt and finance
infrastructure at low rates, as investors reward issuers seen as
having implicit policy backing to prop up growth.
"The central bank (monetary policy) also looks less
aggressive right now, which could trigger a little bit of
deleveraging and a widening of spreads, especially for credit
bonds," said Zhou Hao, senior emerging-market economist at
Commerzbank in Singapore.
"From the central bank's point of view, it's justified
because it needs to see how inflation develops, but the bond
market is kind of a victim of this wait-and-see policy."
Lu Jianxin, Pete Sweeney
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Nathaniel
Taplin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Pete Sweeney;
Editing by Neil Fullick)