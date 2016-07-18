BEIJING, July 18 China's central bank said on Monday it would auction 50 billion yuan ($7.46 billion) of three-month deposits to commercial banks on July 21.

The central bank operates the sale on behalf of China's finance ministry, which runs a cash management programme. Banks will bid for the right to take the deposits. ($1 = 6.6989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)