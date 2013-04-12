HONG KONG, April 12 Shanghai Pudong Development
Bank said it planned to issue up to 1 billion yuan
($161.4 million) worth of dim sum bond in Hong Kong, in a bid to
broaden its fundraising channels and foster the development of
its offshore yuan business.
So far, most of the banks that have issued dim sum bonds are
Chinese policy banks and big commercial banks, such as China
Development Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China and Bank of China
.
The Pudong Development Bank's issuance plan would expire by
the end of 2014, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange on Friday. No further details were available.
The dim sum bond issuance will help Pudong Development Bank
develop its offshore yuan business and also answers the
government's call to promote the process of internationalising
the yuan, an official at the bank told Reuters.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
approved quotas totalling 25 billion yuan to 10 Chinese banks
last year to sell yuan bonds in the offshore market and all the
quotas have been used up.
Market participants are expecting a new batch of quotas to
be granted by the NDRC in the coming weeks to allow mainland
banks and corporates to sell dim sum bonds.
Funding cost in the offshore market remains cheaper than
onshore market for Chinese banks. It is about 100-120 basis
points (bps) and 60-80 bps cheaper to raise funds in dim sum
market for Chinese commercial and policy banks, respectively,
HSBC estimated.
Hong Kong's offshore yuan bond market has developed rapidly
since the first dim sum bond was issued in July 2007. Total
issuance volume amounted to 57.8 billion yuan year-to-date,
according to Thomson Reuters statistics.
($1 = 6.1963 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and David Lin; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)