By Michelle Chen and Hongmei Zhao
HONG KONG May 20 China sold 14 billion yuan
($2.26 billion) of yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong
on Wednesday, the seventh consecutive year the Ministry of
Finance (MOF) has tapped the market as it ramps up efforts to
internationalise the currency.
Bonds of various tenors were offered, among which the
largest amount sold was 5 billion yuan of three-year bonds at
2.8 percent, two people familiar with the sale told Reuters.
The five-year tranche was priced at 3.0 percent and the
seven-year tranche at 3.36 percent.
The longer tenor tranches were priced at 3.39 percent for
the 10-year piece, 3.6 percent for 15-year piece and 4.1 percent
for 30-year piece.
"The results are in line with our expectation. Investors
have gradually come back to the dim sum bond market as the yuan
FX rate has stabilised," said a fund manager in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong's offshore yuan bond market rallied strongly in
the past month, with the high-yield sector taking the lead,
thanks to improved risk appetite and the easing of tight
liquidity that has lasted for months.
The MOF is the biggest and most prolific player in the
primary market of dim sum bonds and its bond sales are a much-
awaited event among investors, as it sets benchmarks for other
issuers.
The ministry plans to auction 28 billion yuan bonds this
year, the same total as last year. The second tranche will be
issued in the second half.
The first batch of sales on Wednesday were made to
institutional investors, foreign central banks and regional
monetary authorities.
($1 = 6.2034 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)