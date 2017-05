SHANGHAI Nov 29 The price of Chinese 10-year treasury futures for March delivery closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday to the biggest daily percentage loss in more than a year amid liquidity tightness in the market.

The most-traded March contract of five-year Chinese government bonds also fell by 0.4 percent. Traders said money conditions were "extremely tight" on Tuesday. (Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)