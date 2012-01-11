SHANGHAI Jan 11 China has approved 10 domestic banks to issue bonds in Hong Kong worth a combined 25 billion yuan ($4 billion), the country's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Wednesday.

The banks consist of China's five biggest state-owned banks, three policy banks and two China incorporated lenders of foreign banks, the NDRC said in a statement on its website, www.ndrc.gov.cn. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)