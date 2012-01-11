(Adds details)

SHANGHAI Jan 11 China's top economic planner the National Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday that it has given approval for 10 domestic banks to issue bonds in Hong Kong worth a combined 25 billion yuan ($3.96 billion).

The approvals come as Beijing takes fresh steps to boost the development of its nearly two-year-old but slowing yuan trade settlement scheme in Hong Kong, including opening up a fresh channel for yuan to flow back into the mainland.

A selloff in the offshore yuan market in late September and melting expectations of heavy yuan gains has taken a toll on issuances of yuan-denominated "dim sum" bonds in the Hong Kong market in recent months.

About 23 billion yuan in dim sum debt was issued in the last three months of 2011 compared with more than 50 billion yuan in the June quarter according to Thomson Reuters data.

To boost bond issuance activity in the CNH market, the authorities have given approvals to mainland companies to issue bonds in Hong Kong including large financial firms.

China Development Bank Corp will issue renminbi bonds in Hong Kong for the first time using an electronic facility indicating growing acceptance among offshore investors.

The banks consist of China's five biggest state-owned banks, three policy banks and two China incorporated lenders of foreign banks, the NDRC said in a statement on its website, www.ndrc.gov.cn. ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)