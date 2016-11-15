SHANGHAI Nov 15 China Huarong Asset Management
Co, the country's biggest manager of bad debts, said on Tuesday
it will sell up to 25 billion yuan ($3.64 billion) of bonds in
the next week to replenish capital and fund the purchase of
distressed assets.
The fundraising comes as Beijing accelerates efforts to
reduce leverage as the number of defaults by both private and
state companies has surged against the backdrop of a slowing
economy.
Huarong, one of four state-owned asset management
companies (AMCs) set up in 1999 to dispose of state lenders' bad
debts, will raise 12.5 billion via three-year financial bonds,
and another 12.5 billion via five-year bonds, the company said
in a statement on Shanghai Clearing House's website.
The bonds will be issued on China's interbank market between
Nov. 18 and Nov. 22. Terms will be decided based on the bidding.
At the end of June, non-performing loans (NPLs) at Chinese
commercial lenders totaled 1.44 trillion yuan, the highest in 11
years.
The urgency of dealing with rising NPLs has not only
increased the capital needs of companies such as Huarong, but
also prodded Beijing to encourage the creation of more managers
to handle bad loan.
In addition to the four national AMCs, there are also
provincial ones. State media reported last month that China's
banking regulator relaxed rules to allow provincial governments
to set up two instead of one.
($1 = 6.8595 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)