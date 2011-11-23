BEIJING Nov 23 China is set to allow more foreign firms to invest in its domestic bond market, a central bank official said on Wednesday, in line with Beijing's intention to gradually liberalise Chinese financial markets over time.

Xie Duo, head of financial markets at the People's Bank of China, said China would also allow more domestic firms to sell bonds abroad.

"We will allow more domestic institutions to issue bonds abroad if they are willing," Xie said.

