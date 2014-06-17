(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
SHANGHAI, June 17 The Shanghai Stock Exchange
will adopt a warning system for high-risk bonds traded on its
exchange and restrict retail investor trading in such
instruments, according to a statement by the exchange on
Tuesday.
The statement, posted on the exchange's website
(www.sse.com.cn), said bonds issued by companies that operated
at a loss in the previous year will receive a special "ST"
designation, identical to the "special treatment" tag applied to
shares in loss-making companies trading on the stock exchange.
Individual investors must have at least 5 million yuan
($805,300) in financial assets to trade ST bonds, the statement
said. They must also sign a document saying they understand the
risk entailed in such trades.
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
