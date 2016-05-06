BRIEF-Euronext Q1 revenues stable at EUR 126.6 mln
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
SHANGHAI May 6 China's state asset manager said on Friday that risk in bonds issued by central government-owned firms is "controllable", after a rapidly increasing number of debt defaults have rattled Chinese markets in recent months.
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said it made the conclusion after conducting a detailed probes into all bonds issued by such enterprises.
The investigations were launched after one of the firms, China Railway Materials Co Ltd, in mid-April sought suspension of trade in 16.8 billion yuan ($2.60 billion) worth of its debt instruments, as the company struggles to make payments.
($1 = 6.5 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S