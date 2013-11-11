(This story was originally published in IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters publication, on November 9.)

By Carrie Hong

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (IFR) - China Development Bank is to become the first bank to issue exchange-traded bonds in China's onshore market, marking a key step towards the unification of two distinct debt platforms.

The first deal off a Rmb30bn (US$4.92bn) quota is expected before the end of the year, pending regulatory approval.

Coming from the biggest of the country's three main policy lenders, the plan hints at a regulatory shift that may pave the way for a closer union between the interbank market, which the People's Bank of China regulates, and the exchange-traded market, which falls under the supervision of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Excluding convertible bonds, no bank has issued bonds in the exchange market.

A deal from CDB would come as a big boost to the relatively small and illiquid exchange bond market. The interbank market, open to all financial institutions, is much larger, accounting for more than 95% of all bond trading.

"Although the first trial quota for CDB is only Rmb30bn, it probably could lead to some or the entire policy bank finance bond issuance to shift to the exchange market. That's a Rmb8.57trn market," said a bond trader with a securities firm. "If that comes true, the exchange bond market players will be more motivated to trade."

CDB, long known as an innovator in China's onshore bond markets, is again expected to be the first to break new ground. According to two sources familiar with the situation, CDB has applied to three different regulators - the central bank, the securities watchdog and the China Banking Regulatory Commission - for permission to issue Rmb30bn of finance bonds on the exchange market.

Although the bank was waiting for the quota to be approved, the sources said a first batch of up to Rmb10bn of bonds could be expected before the end of the year.

According to existing regulations, banks can only issue finance bonds, the term given to senior bank debt, in the interbank market.

"We would like to close the first issue before the end of December, and it's highly likely to happen," said a source close to the deal. "Therefore, we can set a benchmark for similar deals in the future."

Finance bonds are the most actively traded instruments in China's domestic debt markets. If CDB is successful, it will provide a much needed liquidity boost to the exchange market.

As of November 7, finance bonds outstanding in China amounted to Rmb10.17trn, of which policy banks issued Rmb8.57trn, according to Wind, a local market data provider. Government bonds are the second biggest bond sector in China with another Rmb8.57trn outstanding, according to Wind data.

Total issuance in the two bond markets stood at Rmb15trn as of November 7, according to data from the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

UNIFYING BOND MARKETS

CDB's new bonds will not only introduce the most liquid category of bonds to the exchange market, but they will take China a step further in its long-planned unification of its bond markets.

Some market participants believe the expected offering is a signal that China's multiple regulatory bodies have finally reached an agreement on merging the markets.

The only concern with this otherwise welcome launch is related to pricing. In view of the exchange market's limited liquidity, secondary trading typically does not reflect real market supply and demand.

However, market participants believe that CDB's upcoming transaction will help set benchmark yield curves for the exchange market, and will allow the bank to target a new investor base.

All financial institutions can participate in the interbank market, but only listed commercial banks are allowed to buy bonds in the exchange market. Retail investors are only allowed to trade in the exchange market, not the interbank market.

CDB's planned finance bond offering is likely to come at a short tenor, such as three to five years, according to the above sources. The bonds would be able to be collateralised for repurchase agreements, said one of the bank sources. (Reporting By Carrie Hong; Editing by Steve Garton.)