BEIJING May 22 China's top economic planner may
approve twice as many enterprise bond issues this year than in
2011, in an effort to develop the country's fledgling debt
markets and wean state firms off of their excessive reliance on
bank lending.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) may
approve 500 billion yuan ($79 billion) in new enterprise bonds
this year, giving special support to the Ministry of Railways,
which is treated as a Chinese company for the purpose of bond
issuance, an NDRC official told a brokerage industry seminar.
Last year, the NDRC approved a combined 249 billion yuan of
enterprise bonds under its responsibility, official data shows.
The NDRC also will give priority in the approval process to
bonds used to finance low-cost housing, environmental
protection, or small companies, according to notes on the
seminar obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
The move signals fresh efforts to increase the flow of
credit to the economy as growth slows. Official media reported
on Tuesday that China will accelerate approvals for new
infrastructure investment.
Enterprise bonds issued by local government financing
platforms and the railways ministry are a significant source of
financing for such investment.
The NDRC official said it would exempt the railway ministry
from the usual requirement that debt not exceed 40 percent of
net assets, the notes of his remarks showed.
The NDRC official also warned investors against risk in
buying and trading corporate bonds, according to the document.
"While the NDRC is aimed at avoiding risk, risk will emerge
anyway as a normal market phenomenon," the official said.
In China's fragmented bond issuance system, NDRC is
responsible for approval of so-called "enterprise bonds" of
one-year and above issued by non-listed, state-owned companies.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission approves "company
bonds" issues by listed companies.
Both types of firms can also issue short-term commercial
paper (STCP) and medium-term notes (MTN), with maturities up to
one and 10 years, respectively, in a registration system
supervised by the central bank.
New STCP and MTN issuance has dwarfed issuance of other
types of corporate debt in recent years, due to its relatively
quick and easy approval process. Issuance of such paper totalled
1.754 trillion yuan in 2011, according to central bank figures.
The railway ministry might be permitted to issue as much as
150 billion yuan corporate bonds this year, compared with 100
billion yuan last year, Reuters reported earlier, citing
underwriting sources.
($1=6.32 Yuan)
