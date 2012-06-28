SHANGHAI, June 28 Lured by lower interest rates, large Chinese companies are increasingly turning away from bank loans to tap the bond market, forcing banks to shift their attention to riskier, credit-starved small businesses.

Refining giant Sinopec sold 20 billion yuan ($3.25 billion) in corporate bonds in early June at an interest rate of less than 4.3 percent .

That compares to a benchmark rate of 6.80 percent for loans with maturities of greater than five years.

Already grappling with a slowing economy, the shift presents a fresh challenge for China's banks, especially the "Big Four" banks for whom large state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were traditionally core clients.

"The loan market will lose credit worth several trillion -all the best and core credits - to the booming bond market, so we have to find other business opportunities," said a senior loan banker at a Chinese bank.

"We need to penetrate into the SMEs," she said, referring to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Signs of such a shift are already evident. Corporate bonds outstanding rose 14.6 percent year-on-year through May, compared to only 8.7 percent growth in outstanding loans.

"Central SOEs are normally the banks' core strategic clients. Now they can easily issue 20-30 billion yuan in one go. The degree of replacement for loans is really high," a senior executive at a mid-sized Chinese bank told the 21st Century Business Herald.

On the bank side, loans outstanding to small businesses rose 20.5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, compared to 15.2 percent growth in overall loans, central bank data shows.

More loans to small businesses also mean more loans to private companies, which make up the bulk of smaller firms.

Janet Zhang of consultancy GK Dragonomics estimates that loans to private enterprises increased to 28 percent of all loans in 2011, up from 27 percent in 2010, while the SOE share declined one percentage point to 32 percent.

"The data do not support the story that China's financial system has become increasingly biased to state-owned enterprises," she wrote in a June 20 research note.

"While the bias toward large SOEs is still present, it is being gradually corrected," she wrote.

MARGIN SQUEEZE

For months, factory activity surveys have show private firms in China - which generate around 80 percent of the jobs in the country - are facing far more pressure than state-owned companies in terms of falling orders and access to credit. Some smaller firms have had to turn to the unregulated, shadow banking system or even to loan sharks for working capital.

However, policy reforms are pushing banks to increase small business lending.

China's cabinet announced early this month that it would cut risk weightings in its capital adequacy standards for loans to small firms.

And, in the wake of a wave of bankruptcies during the global financial crisis in 2008, China's banking regulator issued new rules mandating that yearly growth in small business loans must exceed overall loan growth. It also said that the volume of such loans must not fall year on year.

The trend towards more small business lending is likely to accelerate following China's recent move to liberalise bank interest rates.

In early June, the central bank gave banks new flexibility to set deposit rates up to 10 percent higher than the benchmark, while offering loans at rates 20 percent lower than the benchmark.

Bank stocks slumped, as investors feared that a narrowing of the spread between loans and deposits would hurt bank profits. But analysts say banks will adapt to the change by seeking out riskier borrowers.

"To maintain their margin, banks have to find borrowers willing to pay higher lending rates. These are more likely to be private companies than SOEs," wrote Zhang. ($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Kane Wu in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)