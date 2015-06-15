HONG KONG, June 15 (IFR) - Chinese investment banks are
muscling their way into Asia's competitive international bond
markets, winning a bigger share of underwriting fees than ever
before.
So far this year, Bank of China and its subsidiaries have
earned more arranging international bonds for Asian issuers than
Goldman Sachs, according to data compiled by Thomson
Reuters/Freeman Consulting.
Bank of China's 4.2% share of the 2015 fee pool is its
highest for any year on record. Haitong Securities and
Agricultural Bank of China have also won bigger slices of fees
in 2015 than in any previous year.
The data track underwriting fees on dollar, euro and yen
bonds from Asia, excluding Japan and Australasia, and show an
explosion of offshore fundraising has helped PRC to narrow the
gap with their foreign competitors. Fees earned by international
units, such as BOCI and Haitong International, are included in
their parent's total.
Chinese issuers sold US$76bn of bonds in G3 currencies in
2014, up from just US$1bn in 2009, and PRC arrangers have been
able to apply their onshore presence and relationships to win
outsized shares of those mandates.
The trend is expected to continue as Chinese investment
banks beef up infrastructure and invest in personnel, while
foreign firms remain under pressure to cut costs.
"Some of their weaknesses are their local connections, which
are not as strong as Chinese banks," said Samson Lee, managing
director and head of debt capital markets at BOC International.
"This is our home market."
Bank of China's share of the region's offshore bond fee pool
nearly doubled in the last five years, while Haitong's went from
zero to 2.4% in that period, according to the Thomson
Reuters/Freeman Consulting data.
Close onshore connections have helped firms like Bank of
China lock in senior standings in deals. It served as joint
global co-ordinator for 20 deals in 2014, up from 12 the year
before, according to Thomson Reuters data, and was sole global
coordinator on seven deals last year, up from two in 2013.
More fees to go around
Rising total issuance volumes mean there are more fees to go
around, but the entry of the Chinese banks has eaten away at the
market share of global players. Market leader HSBC captured
10.5% of Asian bond fees in 2014, down from 13.2% in 2012, while
UBS earned 5.8% of last year's fee pot, down from 9.6% in 2011.
Goldman Sachs' share has nearly halved to 4.1% from 8.1% five
years ago.
Foreign bankers say fee data is misleading, since it does
not account for revenues from derivatives or separate advisory
contracts often related to bond issues.
They also note that Chinese arrangers do not always offer
the full range of complex hedging instruments, but they are able
to provide bigger balance-sheet commitments and anchor orders
for Chinese deals than their international rivals.
"They're not acting as underwriters, they're really just
acting as investors in a way," said a senior DCM banker at a US
bank. "Obviously, it puts them in a very competitive position
relative to the international banks. It could be very difficult
to compete with them over time."
Another foreign banker shared similar concerns.
"If this activity becomes less and less disciplined, and
they promise more and more, then they will genuinely have an
impact in marginalising international banks from the vanilla
business," he said.
Certain issuers still favour well-known international firms
for their global experience and longer track records,
particularly for more complex products.
China Life, the country's largest insurer, has not mandated
any PRC firm for its first issue of capital securities under new
insurance regulations.
Chinese bankers, however, say they have other advantages
over their international rivals, such as being able to adapt to
regulatory changes.
BOCI was one of three lead banks on a US$1bn issue from
Shanghai developer Greenland in June 2014, the first offshore
Chinese bond to use an onshore guarantee under the new
registration system.
"The Chinese market is opening very fast and we are facing
new regulations almost every six months or every quarter," said
Lee. "The banks have to react quite quickly to all these
changes. Even for credit structures and bond structures, we're
already seeing changes."
New tactics
The rise of Chinese competitors comes as global firms are
facing capital restrictions and are under mounting pressure from
shareholders to cut costs and lift returns on equity. Greater
competition and bigger underwriting syndicates are also making
individual deals less profitable, forcing certain global banks
to reassess their Asian strategies.
One foreign DCM head said he was teaming up with Chinese
banks to help with distribution, rather than investing in the
infrastructure needed to cover onshore clients, and suspected
that other global banks would have to do the same.
"Some will have to evaluate their resources and where they
devote their capital, time and energy," he said. "I also think
the Fed raising interest rates is going to make liquidity more
scarce. So, banks that could find the money will start to get
rewarded and start to get more business."
For now, foreign firms say Chinese bank will struggle to
build a successful international franchise without strong links
to global institutional investors.
"Their ambitions need to fit like hand and glove with sales,
distribution, market-making and research," said a senior
syndicate banker at a foreign firm. "For us, we're more
concerned about competing with other international banks rather
than the Chinese."
To catch up, BOCI is hiring within the fixed-income
department, including ratings advisers, traders and fixed-income
sales personnel in Singapore to expand its international
distribution network, an area where it still trails foreign
firms. Haitong International is also recruiting more sales
personnel in Singapore, where it opened a subsidiary last year.
"Reputation and league table standings still matter and, for
some of them, it is very important, but I hope we can be the top
among the pure investment banks, and a very active player among
all the competitors," said Henry Shi, chief executive, corporate
finance, at Haitong International.
However, both foreign and Chinese bankers say the
liberalisation of China's capital markets will produce enough
deals for everyone as more mainland firms reduce their reliance
on bank debt. Total fees paid on Asian G3 deals have increased
from US$406m in 2011 to US$862m in 2014, according to Thomson
Reuters/Freeman Consulting.
"Catching up with a developed economy is definitely an
opportunity for DCM bankers," said Lee. "The challenge is that
there are bumps and we'll see adjustments, which will
distinguish the good players from the bad ones."
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Steve
Garton)