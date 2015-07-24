By Zheng Li and Nathaniel Taplin
| BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 24
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 24 China's central bank
is considering widening access to the country's onshore
interbank bond market through a program modeled on the Shanghai
Hong Kong stock connect scheme, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock connect, which was launched in
2014, allows limited two-way capital flows between the bourses,
and foreign investors have hoped that the programme would be
widened to include access to China's onshore bond market.
The People's Bank of China could be preparing for just such
a move.
Expanding access to the onshore bond market would help to
maintain overall market liquidity in the Chinese yuan, and
bolster Beijing's case for the currency to be included in the
International Monetary Fund's currency basket.
Given the very large size of the onshore market and investor
caution following China's recent equity meltdown, analysts view
any aggregate price impact as limited, at least in the short
run.
"I don't expect that fund flows would be large enough to
really move prices in the overall market," said Fances Cheung,
Head of Rates Strategy Asia Ex-Japan at Societe Generale in Hong
Kong.
"Nonetheless more foreign involvement could help with price
discovery for some fixed income products."
Hu Jiani, a bond analyst at Cinda Securities in Beijing,
said that while the short term impact is likely to be limited,
things may be different in the longer run.
"In terms of the long-term impact, it has much to do with
the design and the openness of the program if it really works
out."
In mid July, the central bank announced that foreign central
banks, sovereign wealth funds and some other institutional
investors would be allowed to invest directly in the interbank
market subject to filing their investment plan with the People's
Bank of China.
A Hong Kong connect-style program could, in theory, allow
for much larger unrestricted capital flows.
Until recently foreign investors have only been able to
access China's onshore bond markets through the quota-based
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi
QFII programmes, which are relatively small in scale and entail
cumbersome approval and transaction processes.
As a result, quotas for those programmes have yet to be
exhausted.
Chinese regulators often release reports that suggest
aggressive capital account reforms are on the way, but the
implementation process has historically been more cautious given
concerns over risks such as destabilising capital flight.
(Editing by Pete Sweeney & Shri Navaratnam)