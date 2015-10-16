SHANGHAI, Oct 16 China's primary money rates
were flat on the week as the market shrugged off the biggest
weekly net funding drain by the central bank since early
September.
But bond yields were down sharply, as traders eyed weak
inflation and the likelihood of more monetary easing ahead.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered the
best indicator of general liquidity in China, was trading at
2.38 percent on Friday afternoon, down two basis points on the
week. The 14-day repo was flat on the week at 2.71 percent.
"There has been sufficient money in the market this week,"
said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai, "Even a
net drain from the open market had little impact on liquidity."
The People's Bank of China drained a net 70 billion yuan
($11.01 billion) from money markets this week, the largest net
drain since early September.
Traders said that they believed money market liquidity will
remain high in coming months, as authorities are expected to
loosen monetary policy further amid continued lackluster growth.
The September inflation data, released on Wednesday, showed
the official consumer price index up only 1.6 percent from a
year earlier, the weakest since July and reversing three months
of acceleration beginning in June.
Bond yields fell across the board as money returned to the
market following the national holiday ending Oct. 7 and
investors eyed weak inflation. Benchmark five-year treasury
yields were down 12 basis points on the week to 2.93 percent as
of Friday afternoon.
China's Ministry of Finance auctioned 28 billion yuan ($4.41
billion) of 10-year bonds in the interbank market on Wednesday
at an average yield of 2.99 percent, traders said, the lowest
since December 2008.
Chinese government bond yields peaked in mid-August and have
since dropped sharply as a summer stock market collapse pushed
investors into the fixed-income market.
Nonetheless, yields were up slightly on Friday following
Thursday data showing net corporate bond financing in September
at 372.8 billion yuan, a near three-year high.
Corporates have been issuing aggressively onshore in recent
months, taking advantage of easier issuance requirements and
cheaper rates as money fled the stock market.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 1.8709 1.8785 -0.76 0.00
Seven-day 2.3749 2.3867 -1.18 0.00
14-day 2.7138 2.6988 +1.50 0.00
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 2.7700 2.6750 +9.50 106,927.3
0
Seven-day<CN7DR 2.4100 1.9200 +49.00 21,034.00
PO=SS>
14-day 2.4000 2.2800 +12.00 893.30
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 1.8800 1.8800 +0.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.4100 2.4300 -2.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.7000 2.7000 +0.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 1.8990 1.9010 -0.20
Seven-day 2.3940 2.3970 -0.30
Three-month 3.1826 3.1846 -0.20
($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)