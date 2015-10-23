SHANGHAI, Oct 23 China's primary money rates were mixed on the week as the central bank partially offset the drain from open market operations and capital outflows with new loans from its medium term lending facility. Bond yields fell on the week as immediate concerns over Sinosteel's looming default receded and expectations of further monetary easing reasserted themselves. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates and banks' reserve requirements further in coming weeks to help the slowing economy, traders said, possibly as early as this weekend. China's third-quarter GDP growth of 6.9 percent, released on Monday, was the weakest since the financial crisis although slightly better than market expectations as consumer demand helped offset weaker than expected industrial output and investment. President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China would avoid a hard landing, though he acknowledged some downward pressure on the world's second largest economy. Some of those risks were evident as Sinosteel, a centrally administered state owned enterprise, delayed a bond interest payment on Oct. 20 in what analysts said may be a technical default. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3833 percent, up 0.44 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate and flat on week. The 14-day repo, however, surged more than 11 basis points to 2.7511 percent on Friday afternoon. "Money flow was a little bit intense this morning," sais a trader at a commercial bank in Hangzhou, "But the market liquidity remained relatively high for the week." The People' Bank of China (PBOC) extended 105.5 billion yuan ($16.62 billion) to 11 banks via its medium-term lending facility on Wednesday, which should help maintain sufficient liquidity in the banking system in the face of ongoing captital outflows, traders said. Data on Thursday showed commercial banks sold a net 729.6 billion yuan of foreign exchange on behalf of clients in September, less than August's 807 billion yuan but still indicative of capital outflows, analysts say. The PBOC drained a net 45 billion yuan of funds this week via open market operations, bringing the two week total to 115 billion yuan. In a recent development, eleven foreign financial institutions have been granted approval to enter China's interbank bond market, China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) said on its website on Thursday. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.8858 1.8837 +0.21 0.00 Seven-day 2.3833 2.3789 +0.44 0.00 14-day 2.7511 2.6366 +11.45 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.3000 4.6300 -233.00 540,263.2 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3550 2.8700 -51.50 46,428.90 PO=SS> 14-day 2.6100 2.6000 +1.00 1,387.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.8900 1.8800 +1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.3900 +1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7700 2.7000 +7.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.9090 1.9040 +0.50 Seven-day 2.4010 2.3960 +0.50 Three-month 3.1440 3.1570 -1.30 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.3485 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)