SHANGHAI, Oct 30 China's primary money rates were down on the week as liquidity remained ample following the central bank's interest rate and bank reserve ratio cut last Friday evening. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.2961 percent in late afternoon trade, down nine basis points on the week. On Tuesday, the central bank revised its guidance on the seven-day rate down ten basis points to 2.25 percent. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.7594 percent, while the 14-day repo was at 2.6047 percent. "The money flows in the market are relatively stable this week," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "The rate cut appeared to inject liquidity into the market, offsetting plenty of demand for overnight repos." The bond market flourished early in the week following last Friday's rate cut, traders said, but the yields came under pressure later in the week as concerns over potential froth in the market and rapidly growing supply weighed on sentiment. On Saturday, central bank Vice Governor Yi Gang said the People's Bank of China was looking into leverage levels in the debt markets. And on Tuesday, Anhui Province auctioned municipal bonds 40 basis points above the lower limit under auction rules, a new high. Onshore official debt yields were broadly higher on Wednesday and Thursday. The PBOC cut interest rates on last Friday for the sixth time in less than a year, and it again lowered the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in a bid to jump start growth. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.7594 1.7612 -0.18 0.00 Seven-day 2.2961 2.2989 -0.28 0.00 14-day 2.6047 2.5959 +0.88 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.4000 0.5900 +81.00 508,094.3 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 1.8000 1.8450 -4.50 45,802.80 PO=SS> 14-day 1.7000 2.4000 -70.00 3,646.60 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.7600 1.7600 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3400 2.3400 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6200 2.6300 -1.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.7980 1.7980 +0.00 Seven-day 2.2910 2.2910 +0.00 Three-month 3.0360 3.0360 +0.00 ($1 = 6.3206 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)