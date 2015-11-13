SHANGHAI, Nov 13 Chinese money rates were flat
and bond yields rose slightly on the week as soft inflation data
offset rising municipal bond supply and concerns over credit
quality in the corporate bond market.
Bonds yields climbed rapidly at the start of the week and
then hit the skids on Tuesday after data showed China's consumer
price index rising only 1.3 percent on the year - the slowest
gain in five months.
Traders said the weak inflation figure, which fell below the
1.5 percent forecast of economists polled by Reuters, boosted
expectations of further monetary easing and helped bonds recover
some ground after two weeks of rising yields. October credit
data released Friday also fell below expectations.
"The bond market will suffer if the stock market surges
after the resumption of IPOs," said a trader at a Chinese
commercial bank in Shanghai. "But investors remained relatively
optimistic as a slew of poor data was just released."
After big gains in September and October, the bond market
had been under pressure this month as money flowed back into
equities, corporate defaults continued rising, and bond issuance
marched on to record highs.
On Wednesday, China Shanshui Cement warned investors
it will default on more than $300 million of onshore debt
payments due on Thursday and will seek to appoint liquidators, a
sign Chinese authorities are more willing to let weak firms
fail.
Bond markets have also continued to struggle with
skyrocketing municipal bond issuance this year. On Monday
China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region auctioned five-year
municipal bonds at 44 basis points above the auction's lower
limit set by auction rules, a new high for China's nascent
municipal debt market.
Benchmark 10-year treasury futures maturing in
December also closed down 0.97 pct on Monday, the most since
their listing in March.
In money markets, ample liquidity helped keep rates steady.
"Liquidity remained easy in the interbank market," said
trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But some major
banks appeared to be cautious, offering slightly less money this
two days."
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered the
best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.29 percent
in late afternoon trade, flat on the week.
The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.76 percent and the
14-day repo stood at 2.61 percent.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 1.7638 1.7743 -1.05 0.00
Seven-day 2.2873 2.2944 -0.71 0.00
14-day 2.6076 2.6137 -0.61 0.00
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 2.0350 2.0700 -3.50 135,716.5
0
Seven-day<CN7DR 2.1100 1.8100 +30.00 19,487.30
PO=SS>
14-day 2.3350 2.3300 +0.50 3,325.40
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 1.7700 1.7700 +0.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.3000 2.3200 -2.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.6400 2.6200 +2.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 1.7860 1.7840 +0.20
Seven-day 2.2780 2.2790 -0.10
Three-month 3.0340 3.0340 +0.00
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)