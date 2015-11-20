SHANGHAI, Nov 20 China's primary money rates on Friday were mixed compared with week ago levels, with the market braced for the resumption next week of initial public offerings (IPOs). Chinese regulators halted IPOs in July admid a severe stock market crash which took benchmark mainland equity indices down around 40 percent. But on Nov. 6, signalling confidence in a nascent equity market recovery, the China Securities Regulatory Commission anounced that IPOs would resume after Nov. 20. Although analysts have expressed concern that the resumption of IPOs could tighten conditions in the money market - where speculators often raise short term cash ahead of new listings - traders said the market appeared relatively sanguine so far. "The market was relatively relaxed this week," said a trader at a mainland bank in Shanghai. "Although we might see rates move up a bit ahead of the new IPOs, the central bank has sent a strong signal with its recent operations and liquidity remains quite loose." On Thursday evening, the central bank announced that it was cutting overnight and seven-day rates on its standing lending facility (SLF), a short term borrowing tool for banks, to 2.75 and 3.25 percent respectively. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.27 percent, down two basis points on the week. The one-day or overnight interbank rate stood at 1.7697 percent, also flat on the week, and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6180 percent, up one basis point. Overnight rates on the smaller Shanghai exchange repo market, much more volatile and often used to speculate on IPOs, were up over 100 basis points from November 13 to November 19, but fell back 40 basis points on Friday to 2.03 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 1.87 percent at 96.31. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.7697 1.7719 -0.22 Seven-day 2.2717 2.2984 -2.67 14-day 2.6180 2.5808 +3.72 Overnight 2.0250 2.4750 -45.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3150 2.5650 -25.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.5500 2.5600 -1.00 Overnight 1.7800 1.7800 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.2900 2.3200 -3.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7000 2.6200 +8.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.7840 1.7850 -0.10 Seven-day 2.2820 2.2800 +0.20 Three-month 3.0440 3.0440 +0.00 (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)