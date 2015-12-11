SHANGHAI, Dec 11 China's primary money rates were mixed on the week, as traders reported liquidity remained easy even near year-end, offsetting the central bank's drain via open market operations and the impact of a slew of stock listings that debut next week. Still, demand for one-month or longer term repos increased as the end of the year approached, traders said. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.32 percent, up one basis point on the week. The overnight rate barely moved and the 14-day repo was down three basis points to 2.60 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 50 billion yuan ($7.75 billion) of funds from the banking system this week via open market operations, according to Reuters calculations. Nine initial public offerings (IPOs) will launch on Monday, but traders said the impact on market liquidity should be limited. In the bond market, 10-year treasury bonds were auctioned on Wednesday at an average yield of 2.98 percent, near forecasts, after the country's inflation data stayed within market expectations. China's annual consumer inflation quickened to 1.5 percent in November, slightly higher than market expectations, while the producer price index in November was unchanged from the previous month. Corporate bond yields were broadly down as well, with five-year AA rated corporate debt down around four basis points to 4.71 percent. However, traders voiced concerns on increasing risks in the corporate bond market, leading to a relatively pessimistic outlook for the remainder of this year. Bond prices of two of Fosun International Ltd's China-based subsidiaries were down sharply on Friday, after a report from a Chinese financial magazine that Fosun Group had been unable to reach chairman Guo Guangchang. "Investors will be more cautious on non-government bonds now, given that credit spreads are narrowing down. Overall we hold a pessimistic outlook, at least for the rest of the year," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. There is a serious risk of default on corporate bonds issued by China's Ordos Huayan Investment Group, the bonds' custodian Haitong Securities Co said on Thursday. Earlier this month, China removed limits on the number of some types of onshore bonds local companies can issue per year as part of wider moves to cut red tape in the country's corporate bond market. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.7713 1.7738 -0.25 Seven-day 2.3180 2.3446 -2.66 14-day 2.6045 2.6265 -2.20 Overnight 2.2000 1.7500 +45.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.5000 2.5000 +0.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.6000 2.5000 +10.00 Overnight 1.7800 1.7800 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3700 2.4000 -3.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6200 2.6900 -7.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.7880 1.7890 -0.10 Seven-day 2.3020 2.2970 +0.50 Three-month 3.0510 3.0460 +0.50 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5800 n/a ($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)