SHANGHAI, Dec 11 China's primary money rates were mixed on the
week, as traders reported liquidity remained easy even near year-end, offsetting
the central bank's drain via open market operations and the impact of a slew of
stock listings that debut next week.
Still, demand for one-month or longer term repos increased as the end of the
year approached, traders said.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo
traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general
liquidity in China, was 2.32 percent, up one basis point on the week.
The overnight rate barely moved and the 14-day repo was down three basis
points to 2.60 percent.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained 50 billion yuan ($7.75 billion) of
funds from the banking system this week via open market operations, according to
Reuters calculations.
Nine initial public offerings (IPOs) will launch on Monday, but traders said
the impact on market liquidity should be limited.
In the bond market, 10-year treasury bonds were auctioned on Wednesday at an
average yield of 2.98 percent, near forecasts, after the country's inflation
data stayed within market expectations.
China's annual consumer inflation quickened to 1.5 percent in November,
slightly higher than market expectations, while the producer price index in
November was unchanged from the previous month.
Corporate bond yields were broadly down as well, with five-year AA rated
corporate debt down around four basis points to 4.71 percent.
However, traders voiced concerns on increasing risks in the corporate bond
market, leading to a relatively pessimistic outlook for the remainder of this
year.
Bond prices of two of Fosun International Ltd's China-based
subsidiaries were down sharply on Friday, after a report from a Chinese
financial magazine that Fosun Group had been unable to reach chairman Guo
Guangchang.
"Investors will be more cautious on non-government bonds now, given that
credit spreads are narrowing down. Overall we hold a pessimistic outlook, at
least for the rest of the year," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai.
There is a serious risk of default on corporate bonds
issued by China's Ordos Huayan Investment Group, the bonds' custodian Haitong
Securities Co said on Thursday.
Earlier this month, China removed limits on the number of some types of
onshore bonds local companies can issue per year as part of wider moves to cut
red tape in the country's corporate bond market.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps)
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Overnight 1.7713 1.7738 -0.25
Seven-day 2.3180 2.3446 -2.66
14-day 2.6045 2.6265 -2.20
Overnight 2.2000 1.7500 +45.00
Seven-day<CN7DR 2.5000 2.5000 +0.00
PO=SS>
14-day 2.6000 2.5000 +10.00
Overnight 1.7800 1.7800 +0.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.3700 2.4000 -3.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.6200 2.6900 -7.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
Overnight 1.7880 1.7890 -0.10
Seven-day 2.3020 2.2970 +0.50
Three-month 3.0510 3.0460 +0.50
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5800 n/a
($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)