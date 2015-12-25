SHANGHAI, Dec 25 China's primary money rates were mixed for the week as liquidity improved, after the central bank injected funds via open market operations and extended new credit via medium-term lending facilities late last week, helping to offset year-end money demand. "Money market liquidity was better than last week," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Though overnight and 14-day repos were in relatively high demand." The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3437 percent by midday on Friday, down 0.73 basis points for the week. The overnight rate stood at 1.9177 percent, the highest in nearly three months, up 11 basis points on the week, while the 14-day repo was at 3.1207 percent, the highest in nearly half a year, and up 37 basis points on the week. The People's Bank of China injected 30 billion yuan ($4.63 billion) of funds into the banking system this week via open market operations. It also extended 100 billion yuan of medium-term loans to 13 financial institutions under a supplementary lending facility last Friday. As the last batch of eight initial public offerings (IPOs) had finished issuance over the past week, traders expected easier liquidity conditions by year-end. In the bond market, yields were mostly down, with the benchmark five-year treasury down 9 basis points on the week to 2.68 percent. Spreads were mostly stable. The spread between high-yield and AAA rated corporate debt in the interbank market, measured by interbank clearinghouse indices, ticked downward slightly but still remained close to a nearly four year high. The risk premium on high-yield onshore corporate debt, largely stable for most of 2015, has widened sharply in recent months following a series of high-profile defaults and increasing numbers of small enterprises encountering repayment difficulties. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.9177 1.9143 +0.34 Seven-day 2.3437 2.2921 +5.16 14-day 3.1207 3.0343 +8.64 Overnight 4.1900 6.3600 -217.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.0750 3.3200 +75.50 PO=SS> 14-day 3.3600 3.4500 -9.00 Overnight 1.9200 1.9000 +2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3500 2.4000 -5.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.9700 2.9300 +4.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9340 1.9240 +1.00 Seven-day 2.3550 2.3480 +0.70 Three-month 3.0825 3.0774 +0.51 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Nick Macfie)